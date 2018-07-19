Obituary: Louis Dean Visintainer

July 17, 1929 — July 15, 2018

Louis Dean Visintainer passed away peacefully on Sunday July 15, 2018, two days short of his 89th birthday. Dean was born in Craig on July 17, 1929, to Louis and Lottie (Reust) Visintainer.

Dean was raised in the sheep industry and raised his family in the same tradition. In 1951, he graduated from A&M College with a degree in animal husbandry. He had an extensive knowledge of the habitat, including native species of plants and wildlife. Being a good custodian of the land, Dean was recognized in 1990 by the U.S. Department of the Interior BLM as a Partner in the Public Spirit and, in 2013, was the recipient of the Leopold Conservation Award for Colorado.

Dean also served the county and community in various roles, including president of Routt/Moffat Woolgrowers Association, president of Colorado Woolgrowers Association, Federal Land Bank director, member of the Lions Club, Memorial Hospital board member, Moffat county commissioner for two terms, Colorado River Water Conservation District-Moffat County Director, Moffat County State Bank board of director and a member of the local coffee club.

Dean was proud of his family. He met the love of his life, Anne Haase, in high school. On Sept. 4, 1949, Dean married Anne. They celebrated 68 years of marriage. Together, they raised their four children: Gary, Jacque, Denise and Jan. In addition, Dean was blessed with four grandsons: Christopher, Aaric, Brandon and Louis; plus one great-granddaughter: Amirah.

Dean is survived by his wife, Anne; his three sisters, Mary Avgares, Rosalie Armitage and Carmen Hull; children and their spouses: Gary (Lori) Visintainer, Jacque Visintainer, Denise (Michael) Seick and Jan (Robert) Visintainer-Horner; his grandchildren: Chris (Lindsay) Seick, Aaric Seick, Brandon (Shannon Bradley) Seick and Louis Horner; and his great-granddaughter, Amirah Seick.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 20, 2018, at the First Congregational Church in Craig. Interment will follow at the Craig Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Louis’ memory to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research in care of Grant Mortuary.