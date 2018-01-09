Obituary: Kenneth Lee Bowland

May 4, 1953 — Jan. 3, 2017

Craig resident, Kenneth Lee Bowland, died Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at his residence with his devoted wife at his side. He was 64.

A memorial service celebrating Ken’s life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at the Warren Masonic Lodge #0472 in Coleman, Michigan. All friends and relatives are invited to attend.

Ken also wished for his ashes to be spread in the Flat Top Wilderness area, where he loved to ride and fish. That memorial service and ride will take place on June 30, 2018, starting from their cabin. Anyone wishing to participate is asked to contact Becky.

Kenneth was born one of six children to William Irving and Kathryn Gertrude (Drew) Bowland on May 4, 1953 in Midland, Michigan. He spent his childhood and attended a one-room school house in Sanford, Michigan. After graduating high school in 1971, Ken furthered his education at a local community college, where he studied arts and science. Ken began working with his dad as an electrician. He later became a general contractor, eventually owning his own business, Bowland Construction.

On June 13, 1987, Ken married Rebecca Pierce in Bay City, Michigan. The couple had fond memories of their honeymoon in Canada, where they enjoyed fishing, exploring and spending time together. Ken and Becky resided on Sanford Lake, Michigan until moving to Craig in 2005.

Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing and Nascar racing. More importantly, he was a devoted husband to Becky and loving father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by those who loved and knew him. Ken was a faithful member of the Warren Masonic Lodge #0472 in Coleman, Michigah.

Ken is survived by his wife of 30 years, Becky Bowland of Craig; one son, Heath Bowland (Ruthie) of South Dakota; and five siblings: Bruce (Nancy) Bowland, Tom (Kim) Bowland, Curtice (Rhonda) Bowland, Sandy (Gary) Houghtaling, and Eric Larsen all of Michigan. Ken is also survived by eight grandchildren: Caleb, Catherine, Josiah, Stephen, Grace Anna, Elliot, John and Summer.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service celebrating Ken’s life was also held Jan. 7, 2018, at the Grant Mortuary Chapel in Craig.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Ken’s memory to Northwest Colorado Health and Hospice in care of Grant Mortuary, 621 Yampa Ave., Craig, CO 81625.