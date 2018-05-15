Obituary: John Dee Kelley

Sept. 12, 1948 — Oct. 11, 2017

A celebration of life for John (Joe) will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at the City Park in Maybell, Colorado. Seating is limited, so please bring a chair.

We hope you come and share your stories of our Dad.

Next to their children, Joe and Jane loved their fur babies. So, in lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to an animal shelter of your choice.