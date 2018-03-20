Obituary: Jerry Lee Harper

March 4, 1932 — Feb. 24, 2018

Jerry Lee Harper was born March 4, 1932, at Lanagan, Missouri, the third child of Rosetta Morgan and Ralph Lloyd Harper. He died Feb. 24, 2018, at Marlow, Oklahoma.

He graduated from Sterling High School in 1949, then attended Cameron University.

On March 13, 1953, Jerry married Jeanette Burt at Sterling, Oklahoma.

He served for four years in the United States Naval Construction Battalions (the Seabees).

Jerry worked as a telephone company lineman and repairman and retired to Craig after 37 years. In 2015, Jerry and Jeanette moved to Marlow, Oklahoma.

Jerry loved working with horses, hunting, fishing, shooting, tying knots, making leather horse gear and traveling.

Jerry is survived by wife, Jeanette; sons Wesley Harper and John Harper (Marsey); daughters Kathleen Harper (Jeff Thom), Suzanne Burns (Bill) and Cynthia Chotvacs (Andy); grandchildren Katy Smith, Cristen Jantz (Clint), Bryon Smith (Katie) and Janis Harper; and great grandchildren Tessa Harper, Elijah and Lillian Jantz and Grant Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Barbara June Harper, and his brother, Ralph Lloyd Harper.

Services were held in Marlow, Oklahoma.

Online condolences can be made to callawaysmithcobb.com.