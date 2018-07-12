Obituary: Hunter Staton Roberts

Aug. 12, 1998 — July 2, 2018

On July 2, 2018, Hunter Staton Roberts left this world and was welcomed home by his loving "G-G" Delores Irene LaClair.

Hunter Staton Roberts entered this world on Aug. 12, 1998, as the first-born grandson. He touched the lives of everyone who knew him. He was the center of our world from the day he was born and stole our hearts with his little smile and chubby cheeks.

Hunter grew up to be a kind and gentle person who always had his arms stretched out and ready for a hug. There is not another 19-year-old boy in this world who was more willing to hug his mother each and every time he entered the room. He loved his little sisters and brother with all his heart and constantly watched over them.

Hunter loved the outdoors and had a need to always be on the go. From riding his snowmobile on the mountain, snowboarding with his brother and friends and hunting coyotes with his family to surfing behind the boat, you never saw him sit idle for more than a few minutes. He had a tremendous love for all things baseball.

Hunter graduated high school in 2016 and quickly realized he was going to spend his time playing baseball and attending medical school. One of his biggest aspirations was to become a surgeon.

Hunter's infectious giggle and smiling face will be missed by so many.

Hunter is survived by his parents: Myranda (Bo) Lyons, James (Lauren) Roberts and Harley (Becky) Morelan; siblings, Tyler and Kimber Roberts, Ryker and Skyler Lyons, Tristan, Logan, Makynna and Liam Morelan; great-grandpanLarry LaClair; grandparents Donna Churchwell, Jerry Leabo, Dave (Brenda) Lyons, Jim (Renae) Roberts, Roberta (Robert) Davis, Mike (Janet) Beasley, Charles (Debbie) Morelan; great aunts and uncles Sherri (Joe) Lyons and Regina (Ivan) Kawcak; aunts and uncles Kayla Leabo, Audra (Paul) Robertson, Vanessa (Zeth) Savage, Larry Lyons, Crickett (Andy) DeWall, Raynell Giron and Kevin Shelby, Laura Deleon, Doug (Mia) Roberts, Mark (Dawn) Norwood, Mathew (Felicia) Norwood, Kathy Norwood, Jonathan Davis; and cousins Harlee DeWall, Troy and Mason Savage, Emma Shelby, Marissa DeLeon, Mariah Romero, Josie and Emily Norwood, Michael, Megan, Maddison Norwood, Rea and Riley Calime and Lilia Joe.

Hunter's family would like to extend their warmest thanks to every person who took the time to share love and support during this extremely difficult time. The outpouring of love and support from this community means so much to everyone involved. Hunter was a very special person who will be cherished and remembered by all.