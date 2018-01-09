Obituary: Gladine “Deenie” Orchard

June 15, 1942 — Dec. 29, 2017

Lifetime Baggs resident Gladine “Deenie” Orchard died Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction surrounded by her family. She was 75. A viewing was be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Valley Community Center in Baggs. Burial was in Baggs Cemetery.

Deenie was born on June 15, 1942, in Baggs, Wyoming, to Lester and Irene (Sawyer) Carr. She spent her childhood and attended schools in Savery and Baggs. She graduated high school in Baggs with the class of 1960.

On Sept. 9, 1962, Deenie married Bob Orchard in Baggs. To this union, four daughters were born. Deenie, along with her husband, Bob, were ranchers their entire lives. Deenie loved riding horses, traveling, reading, playing cards, working on puzzles and tending to her yard. She was most comfortable on the back of a horse riding in the sagebrush or challenging her daughters to a horse race. She was also known by her family to watch all the episodes of Heartland, probably too many times to count.

A loving mother and grandmother, Deenie enjoyed visiting and spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all those who had the privilege to love and know her.

Deenie is survived by her four daughters: Vickie (Mike) Hepler of Cheyenne, Jackie (Wayne) Goodnow of Craig, Becky (Don) Draper of Fruita and Bobbie Orchard of Fruita; and two sisters, Carol Orchard and Jane Dunckley. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Nick (Mandi) Johnson, Jessica (Beka) Chezhia; Riley (Kayla) Johnson, Makayla Goodnow, Alexi Goodnow, Shyanne Draper, Tyler Draper and Max Orchard; and two great-grandchildren: Colton and Tucker Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Orchard, her parents and several siblings.