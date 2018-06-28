Obituary: George Edward Robertson

July 21, 1952 — June 22, 2018

George Edward Robertson was born to Dick and Chloe Robertson on July 21, 1952, in Craig, Colorado. He is the second of five children. He died in an auto accident on June 22, 2018, in Lakewood, Colorado.

The Robertson family had a homestead on Lay Creek and lived there until George was about 4 years old. He worried about bears in the outhouse and chased "zuzzers" (rattlesnakes) into the woodpile. There are a multitude of stories about his family growing up in Craig, and George loved to tell them to anyone who would listen. In high school, George worked for Loren and Helen Baysinger, at Mountain Meat Packing. He loved and respected them very much. George spent four years in the Navy, then returned to Adams State College to earn an accounting degree. There, he met Brynelle Bishop, and they married at her family ranch in Deer Creek Canyon in Littleton. They later divorced. From that union, they had two sons, Damon and Devin. There aren't enough words to express how much he loved them. Bryn later had another son, Joe Shepeck, whom George always loved as his own.

George lived in a mountain home that was his castle. He raised his boys there with the help of the big dirt bank nearby. George never had a bad day. He accepted everyone without judgment and rarely spoke ill of anyone. His stories and laugh were loud and boisterous, and the stories often changed each time he told them. His friend base was large and diverse, and we are all at a loss with his passing.

George is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved sister, Mary Bea Neu.

He is survived by his sons, Damon and Shana Robertson, Devin Robertson and Andrea Kunk, and Joe and Hannah Shepeck; brothers Jim and Terri Robertson, Monty Robertson and Lyn Cox; sister Beth and Tom Gilchrist; ex-wife Bryn Shepeck; and brother-in-law Larry Neu; grandchildren Brody and Collin Robertson and Zayla Mae Shepeck; nieces and nephews Catherine and Marty Blevins, Jamie and Dale Skidmore, Franny and Anthony Stausbaugh, Matt and Carol Vassek, Martin Vassek and Brittany Briggs, Melody and Albert Villard, Chloe and Erik Knoche and Emily Gilchrist; great nieces and nephews Jarred, Jake and Couri Blevins, Luke Kernen, Michael Hough, Shannon and Jaime Russ, Lauren Elliott and children Galen and Eowyn Elliott, Kelton, Chloe, Rylee and Tess Villard and Henry and Andrew Knoche; and dear friends Al Walker and Tom Tiedemann.