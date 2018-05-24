Obituary: Elma Joyce Parrish 

June 19, 1932 — May 9, 2018

Joyce passed away May 9, 2018, in Gilbert, Arizona, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Joyce was born June 19, 1932, in Culver City, California, to Della Jones Gosage and William Gosage. When Joyce was 4 years old, the family moved to Arizona. She grew up and attended school in Chandler, Arizona. There, she met and married her husband of 67 years, Earl Dwain Parrish, on July 13, 1949. Joyce and Dwain had two children, Lynette Cloer, of Casa Grande, Arizona, and Lonnie Parrish, of Lincoln City, Oregon.

The family moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 1953, and the children grew up there. In 1975, Joyce and Dwain moved to Craig, Colorado. Joyce went to real estate school and earned her realtors license. She enjoyed a 30 year career there.

Joyce and Dwain retired to Casa Grande in 2010. They enjoyed their seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren very much. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. She is loved and missed by all who knew her.