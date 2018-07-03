Obituary: David Allen Linn

July 12, 1963 — June 26, 2018

David Allen Linn, of Craig, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at The Memorial Regional Health Hospital. He was 54.

David was born July 12, 1963, in Climax, Colorado, the son of Donald and Shirley (Berg) Linn. He was raised and attended school in Leadville. Following high school, David attended Adams State College in Alamosa, where he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology. David married Angela C. Bell on Sept. 13, 2008, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and became the proud stepdad of three young girls.

David worked as a math teacher, a school counselor, a substitute teacher, a therapist at the prison in Canon City, for a mental health agency in Craig and, for the past eight years, at Twenty-mile Coal Company. He loved anything to do with the outdoors and working in his yard. He enjoyed refereeing basketball and was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses. David was a very loving husband and a good and faithful stepfather. He was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed.

David is survived by his wife, Angela; his stepdaughters, Makayla, McKenzie and Mya Thompson all of Craig; his brother, Anthony (Cheryl) Linn of Pueblo; and his father and mother-in-law, Steve and Patricia Bell, of West Palm Beach, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Lisa Linn. Cremation has taken place, and memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 7, 2018, at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Craig.