Obituary: Cynthia L. Overton

June 19 1962 — Dec. 18, 2017

Cynthia L. Overton-Hartung, age 55, of Meeker, Colorado, passed away Dec. 18, 2017.

Cynthia was born June 19, 1962, to Gloria Gandrop and Charles Richmond. She married Ron Hartung.

She is survived by many loved ones, including husband Ron; children Cory and Lucas; grandchildren, Jacob, Makayla, Bailey, Kyli, Ronnie and Kiva; dad Jerry Noland; sister Sandy; brothers Rick and Scott; and many other family members.

She was preceded in death by her son, Chris; mother, Gloria; and brother, Fred.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Clarion Inn.