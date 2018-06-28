Obituary: Carl Raymond Gross

Nov. 25, 1963 — Jan. 21, 2018

Carl Raymond Gross, 73, of Craig, Colorado, died Jan. 21, 2018, at Memorial Regional Health with his loved ones by his side. Carl was born to the late Vern and Gertrude Gross on Nov. 25, 1943, in Craig. He graduated from Moffat County High School in 1963.

Carl was a coal miner until his retirement. He worked for many years at Empire Energy. When that mine closed, he went to work for Twenty Mile Coal Company. After his retirement, he went to work at Super Car Wash where he continued to see his many coal mining friends.

Carl also enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling with his wife, Debbie, and their fur babies Buster and Dusty.

Carl is survived by his wife Debbie, of Craig; his children, Carl Gross Jr. of Missouri and Becky Smuch of Grand Junction; stepsons Ian (Stacy) Aaberg of Framingham, Massachusetts, and Nigel Aaberg of Craig; his granddaughters, Amanda, Ashley, Alexandria and Hazel; his brother, Albert (Butch) Gross of Dixon, Wyoming; and his sisters Edith Schiller of Bakersfield, California and Tracy Hagel of Baggs, Wyoming.

A celebration of Carl's life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018, at the Popular Bar.