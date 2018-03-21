Obituary: Austin Lloyd Zimmerman

Feb. 7, 1963 — Dec. 11, 2017

Austin Lloyd Zimmerman passed away at home with his loving family by his side after fighting a long battle with cancer.

Austin was born in Craig, Colorado, to Andy and Viola Zimmerman. He came home to two older brothers, Andy Jr. and Allan. Papa Joe (Joe Hernandez) joined our family when Austin was 18 years old and was his buddy for life. Austin started school in Eagle, Colorado, but went to Moffat County Schools from first grade on.

Austin and his brother worked for the Craig Daily Press for a few summers delivering newspapers to make money to purchase a bike; he was so proud of that accomplishment. When Austin wasn't golfing, he was rock hunting arrowheads or cleaning out his friends in poker and loving every moment.

He is survived by his mother, Viola, and his step-father, Joe Hernandez; brother, Andy (Mel); and nephew Deklan of Riverfalls, Wisconsin, along with many other family members, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Andy Zimmerman; paternal grandparents, Jim and LaVurn Zimmerman; maternal grandparents Cecil and Mary Gutierrez; and a sister, Meta Zimmerman, all from Craig; brother, Allan, of Astoria, Oregon; cousin, Tony Grajeda; and Uncle Jesse Mascarena's, from Craig.

There will be a celebration of Austin's life at a later date, to be announced.