Nov. 16, 1958 — March 30, 2018

Shelley Herold, of Baggs, Wyoming, died Friday, March 30, 2018, at her home. Memorial services will be held at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 12, 2018, at The Valley Community Center in Baggs. Memorial donations may be made to the Little Snake River Valley EMS or The Assisted Care Facility in care of Grant Mortuary.