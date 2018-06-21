 Death notice: Richard ‘Dick’ Joe Hall | CraigDailyPress.com

Death notice: Richard ‘Dick’ Joe Hall

Oct. 26, 1932 — June 13, 2018

Graveside services for former Maybell resident, Richard “Dick” Hall, will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 22, 2018, at Craig Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Grant Mortuary.