Death notice: Mary Lou Hillewaert

April 23, 1933 — March 11, 2018

Mary Lou Hillewaert, of Craig, died Sunday, March 11, 2018, at The Sandrock Ridge Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 17, 2018, at The Journey at First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Craig Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Memorial Regional Health in care of Grant Mortuary. The funds donated will benefit the new Memorial Regional Health Clinic.