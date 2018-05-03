Death notice: Marlene Florence Blank

Aug. 27, 1948 — April 28, 2018

Marlene Blank, of Craig, died Saturday, April 28, 2018, at her home. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 12, 2018, at The New Creation Church. Memorial donations may be made to Memorial Regional Health and Hospice in care of Grant Mortuary. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at grantmortuary.com.