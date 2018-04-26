 Death notice: Harold Eugene Haggerty | CraigDailyPress.com

Harold Eugene Haggerty

July 14, 1932 — April 18, 2018

Harold Haggerty, of Craig, died Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at The Sandrock Ridge Care Center. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Grant Mortuary Chapel.