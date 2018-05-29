Death notice: Gretchen S. Hayes

Feb. 13, 1941 — May 24, 2018

Gretchen Hayes, of Hayden, died Thursday, May 24, 2018, at The Doak Walker House at Casey’s Pond. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 2, 2018, at The Hayden Congregational Church. Interment will follow in Hayden Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Hayden Congregational Church in care of Grant Mortuary.