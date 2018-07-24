Death notice: Georgia Lorraine Frye

July 12, 1921 — July 22, 2018

Georgia Frye, of Craig, died Sunday, July 22, 2018, at The Doak Walker House at Casey’s Pond. Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, July 27, 2018, at The Hayden Congregational Church. Memorial donations may be made to The Doak Walker House at Casey’s Pond in care of Grant Mortuary.