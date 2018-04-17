Death notice: David Joel Roberts
April 17, 2018
June 16, 1938 – April 15, 2018
David Roberts, of Craig, died Sunday, April 15, 2018, at The Memorial Regional Health Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 19, 2018, at The Grant Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in Craig Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital or VFW Post #4265 in care of Grant Mortuary.
