Death notice: Clayborn Davis Hayes

July 14, 1958 — July 23, 2018

Clayborn Davis Hayes, 60, lifelong resident of Hayden, passed away July 23, 2018. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday July 28 at Hayden High School. Interment will be held following the service at the Hayden Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Yampa Valley Funeral Home.