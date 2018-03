Death notice: Aizlyn Becerra

March 19, 2018 — March 28, 2018

Aizlyn Becerra, baby girl born to Veronica Becerra on March 19, 2018, died on March 28, 2018, at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver, Colorado. She was 9 days old. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 2, 2018, at St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Craig Cemetery.