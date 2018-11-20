Couple to celebrate golden anniversary
November 20, 2018
James Vallem and Mae (White) Vallem are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They were married Nov. 16, 1968, in Yakima, Washington.
Celebrating the love they've shared and the legacy they've built, their five children and 12 grandchildren wish them many more years of wedded bliss. Together, they have lived and loved generously. Together, they owned and operated Intermountain Appliances for many years, until they retired. They now fly south for the winter to Arizona and enjoy rock-hunting.
On this occasion, more than ever, their children and grandchildren wish to express their deepest gratitude for Jim and Mae's incredible example of love, faith, and devotion.
We love you, Dad/Poppa and Mom/Gram-mae!
