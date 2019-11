Shawnae Baysinger and Lexton Bartlett, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Maizy Jane Bartlett, born on Nov. 8, 2019 at 1:33 a.m. at Memorial Regional Health. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. The baby’s maternal grandparents are Pennie and Chris Austin from Craig. The paternal grandparents are Doris and Fred Bartlett from Craig. The baby was welcomed home by Jessalyn Baysinger.