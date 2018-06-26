Anniversary: Larry and Reta Osborn

Larry and Reta Osborn, of Hamilton, will celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 1, at Hamilton Hall.

Larry and Reta, who were married June 14, 1958, in Craig, and have called Hamilton home since returning from college in the late 1950s. They built a life by working on their land to support a cattle and dairy operation. Along the way, they have dabbled in various operations, from running a concession stand for the Loudy-Simpson ball park to running a successful hunting and outfitting business.

Today, you can find them at the same address they have had since the early 60s. Reta is still keeping the house and law in order, while Larry still tends to his fields and puts up hay.

The couple has one child, Troy Osborn.

The couple invites friends to help celebrate this milestone. They request attendees bring stories, but no gifts.