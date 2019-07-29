Unsung heroes are community’s hidden treasures

Bank of Colorado was graced with a pleasant surprise last week. We arrived at our branch to find Betsy Peck and Elaine Dupree applying a coat of rejuvenation to our wooden bear statue. Their compassion and dedication to our community inspired them to visit wooden statues around town and update their coatings. Individuals like Elaine and Betsy give our community its genuine character and selfless spirit. They are this community’s hidden treasures.

Thank you,

The employees of Bank of Colorado