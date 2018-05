Tora Dunn: Sign up for 60th reunion

The 60th class reunion for the class of 1958 will be held at the Clarion Inn & Suites in Craig July 14 and 15. We are hoping to have a large turnout of our classmates attend. We were the largest class to graduate from Moffat County High School up to that time. Letters have been sent to those whose addresses we could find. If you did not receive a letter, please email Tora Dunn at ltdunn1@hotmail.com or call 970-690-5640.

Tora Dunn

Craig