Tony Bohrer: Finding the real Mr Fix it

I am not known as Mr. Fix it. When I tackle a project around the house, it generally takes me twice as long as it should and involves several trips to MJK or Samuelson

Isn't it great to be able to call someone who knows how to fix what's broken?

The reality is this: All over this community this morning, there are people who woke up dreading the day ahead. Why? Because things were looking bad. We often ask each other, “How are things going?”. Sometimes, we answer this question truthfully, and sometimes, we don’t. There are times when things really look pretty bad. We have problems we don't know how to fix.

So, what do you do when things look bad in your life? That is, when the boss says, “You’re laid off,” or both cars die at the same time, or the rent is due and there’s no money to pay it, or the doctor looks at you and says, “You have 6 months to live," or there’s a death of a loved one, or when your family is being torn apart by divorce, drug addiction, alcoholism or a rebellious child.

There are three areas most people look to when things look bad.

• Possessions — People make statements like, "If I could just get that new house," or "If I could get that new job," etc. thinking that acquiring more things will fix what's going wrong in their life. I have found that the more people acquire in this life, the more complicated life becomes.

• Friends — Some people feel that surrounding themselves with enough people or getting in the right relationship or networking with the right people will solve their problems. But some of the loneliest people in the world are the superstars surrounded by entourages and fanfare. We have been hurt by friends. We have been stabbed in the back by people that I thought were my close friends. But, we have a friend who will step in when others walk out — a friend who sticks closer than a brother!

• Self — Many embrace humanistic philosophies. I'm not opposed to positive mental attitude, but if we were so smart, then we wouldn't be in the mess we're in now. When things look bad, we need to look to a God who is able to do exceeding abundantly above all we ask or think. God knows what you’re going through, and he knows how you are feeling. God is not just off in the heavens unattached, unconcerned, out of touch with your situation … God knows exactly how you're feeling today! He knows where you’re at. The most important thing is not knowing where he is, as long as he knows where I am.

Some of you may be suffering from circumstances that are not necessarily your doing. Maybe it's an abusive spouse or a rebellious child. You need to know that he sees you and knows exactly where you are.

What makes my Father the greatest Mr. Fix-it of all time is that he not only is all-knowing and always there, but he has power to fix it.

He has power!

• With His spoken word, he spoke the world and everything in it into existence.

• The closest star is 26 trillion miles away.

• The farthest known star is 59 sextillion miles away.

• There's a star called Antares that can swallow up 64 million suns the size of our own.

• Out of the dust of the ground, he created man. And when he got done with him, he said, "I can do better than that" and created Eve.

If you're going to make a human body, you need:

• 58 pounds of oxygen

• 50 quarts of water

• 2 ounces of salt

• 3 pounds of calcium

• 24 pounds of carbon

• Some chlorine, phosphorus, fat, iron, sulfur and glycerine

We are so complex that a postage stamp size piece of skin has:

• 3 million cells

• 1 yard of blood vessels

• 4 yards of nerves

• 100 sweat glands

• 15 oil glands

• 25 nerve endings

One of the great joys of being a father of small children is when one of my children can't figure out how to do something, and they call for me, and I'm able to solve the problem. Or, when a toy isn't working, they come to me with those two words, "Fix it." It's a good feeling to be able to bring a smile to the face of my children and feel those little arms attempt to wrap around me in appreciation for what I did.

We have a heavenly father who is waiting for us to bring him our cares, and I have good news: He can fix it.

We have a Father who is not confused or distressed by our situations. We have a Father who is not an absent Father — He is right here, right now. He is a present help. We have a Father who wants to help us more than we want help. If you will reach out to him, just ask him; he can and will fix it!

