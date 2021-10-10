Jason Haskell



The message Jesus preached was about God’s kingdom. He called it the good news of the kingdom of God. The good news is that anyone can be saved from this wicked, dark, and perverse generation by placing faith in Jesus. Those who place their faith in Him are translated out of darkness and into the Kingdom of God. Jesus then said in Luke 17, don’t look here or there for the kingdom of God, because the kingdom is within you. So although we are in the world, we are not of the world. We may still live in this dark world as believers in Christ, but we have a different king. God has become our king. Our home is heaven. We are His ambassadors on earth. We are here on a mission. He rules much differently than the devil rules. He rules differently than the kings of the earth.

Because God is love, His kingdom operates on that basis. His kingdom is based on freedom, truth, mercy, righteousness, peace, joy, and on unity through diversity. All of His kingdom laws and plans operate for the betterment of those who serve Him. God’s kingdom increases and grows stronger as His people increase and grow stronger. God does not seek to increase apart from His people or at their expense. He increases as His people increase. He builds His kingdom by building us. This is good news! The kingdoms of the world certainly aren’t set up this way.

The devil’s kingdom of darkness is set up on the basis of bondage, lies, coercion, manipulation, and control. The weaker people are, the stronger his kingdom. His kingdom grows as more people are chained and imprisoned by sin, sickness and spiritual death. Colossians 1:13-14 says: “[The Father] has delivered and drawn us to Himself out of the control and the dominion of darkness and has transferred us into the kingdom of the Son of His love, In Whom we have our redemption through His blood, [which means] the forgiveness of our sins.” Jesus came to set us free from the kingdom of darkness and transfer us into the kingdom of light. This is available to everyone. It is accessed by faith in Jesus.

As an example of God’s kingdom in action in a tangible way, just look at what He told His disciples as He sent them out ahead of Him to minister. He told them in Luke 10 to go into each town and heal any who were sick there and then tell them the kingdom of God just came near you. Just close proximity to God’s kingdom drove out the sicknesses and pain.

Matthew’s gospel refers to God’s kingdom as the kingdom of heaven. Jesus taught His disciples to pray for God’s will to be done on earth as it is in heaven. What happens in heaven happens because God is ruling there. The darkness that is happening on earth is because God is not ruling here, Satan is. Jesus called Satan the ruler of this world in John 14:30.

The good news is you can be freed from that dark kingdom and come into God’s kingdom where life and love reign! You can serve a King who loves you, forgives you, frees you, heals you, and blesses you. How? Simply believe on Jesus today and surrender your heart to Him!

Jason Haskell is pastor of New Creation Church in Craig, Colorado and a missionary to the nations. He can be reached at: pastorjason@ncccraig.com .