Superintendent Column: Doing our best to meet the needs of students and staff

David Ulrich



Dear Moffat County School District Community,

We are truly in an extraordinary time. It has been 100 years since America has seen this type of disruption to daily life. As you well know, MCSD has been caught up in the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) response. On Wednesday, Governor Jared Polis extended the school closure order through April 30th. No decisions have been made regarding returning to our regular school schedule or school activities beyond April 30.

We are doing our best to meet the needs of students and staff during this closure. MCSD has engaged in contingency planning for the past several weeks. However, to go from face-to-face schooling to online in such a short time is a huge task. We ask for your patience and cooperation throughout this time.

Phase 1 of our engagement of students ends today, Friday, April 3. Please continue TO engage your students using the recommended activities you received on Friday, March 20. The links can be found here: MCSD Engagement Resources. Phase 1 gave us the flexibility to support our staff to ramp up to a level of e-learning that will allow us to end our school year as scheduled. Thank you to every parent who filled out the short survey reflecting on the first week’s activities.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Phase 2 begins this Monday, April 6. We will transition to e-learning district curriculum related work for our students. The first point of emphasis during this time is to ensure a direct connection between the school and home. Every parent should have heard from your child’s teacher this week. If not, please reach out to his or her school directly.

Food Service Reminder

MCSD has set up three sites – Early Childhood Center, Ridgeview, and Sandrock – for a grab-and-go cold lunch as well as breakfast for the following morning. This will be offered as a drive thru/walk up model in the circle drives from 9:00A through 1:00P each weekday. All preschool and K-12 age students, regardless of free and/or reduced lunch status, are encouraged to pick up meals each week day.

Tech Trouble Directions

Parents and/or students please complete this ​Google Form​ if you are having technical issues with your iPad. The link is also posted on the school district website, moffatsd.org. Thanks again for your work to ensure we are focused on doing what is best for our students. There has never been a greater challenge to live our mission to educate and inspire students to thrive in an environment of change. As a community, I can assure you that you would be proud of the work our staff has done in preparation for engaging our students remotely. If you need additional information, please visit the page on our website devoted to COVID-19: MCSD COVID 19 Page. We appreciate your continued support during this transition