Superintendent Col: Welcome back to Moffat County School District RE-1!

On August 31st Moffat County School District RE-1 will be opening our doors for the first time in over five months! It has been 167 days since we have had students in our buildings. The excitement is evident and demonstrated in many ways. The faces and energy of our teachers during our elementary open houses last week, or the sidewalk chalk signs leading into the high school, or the bulletin board message at the middle school, these are all examples of everyone demonstrating their excitement of having our students back in the buildings.

During these past few weeks, teachers and support staff have prepared for your child to return to a safe, nurturing, and rigorous learning environment. Be it in person, hybrid, or the MoCO virtual classroom model. We intend to have your student’s educational and social-emotional needs met.

Keeping the learning community safe is a number one priority. The District has worked diligently with the Moffat County Health Department, Memorial Regional Health professionals, and our District Nurse in creating detailed health and safety protocols.

As a parent, there are several things you can do to support these efforts. One is daily health screenings. Routine health screening of your child ensures the health and safety of our school community. The checklist of significant symptoms can be found on our District website’s main page under the “Back to School Updates” section; they have also been sent home as a message from our District Nurse.

Staff will be wearing masks daily. If your child is in grades 6-12, they are also required to wear a mask. So please make sure they do not leave home without one!

During our registration process, we asked if you could transport your child. If you indicated that you could not, we would have buses running our regular routes to accommodate those transportation needs. For the rest of you, we appreciate you transporting your child as we attempt to do our best with social distancing on all our buses. All bus drivers and riders from 6-12th grade will be required to wear masks while in transit.

If a particular school or the entire District experiences 10% of that population with positive cases of COVID19, we will then revert to online learning for all learners. If the District does have a student or teacher testing positive, we have letters that will go home to all parents and guardians explaining what to do and the next steps to be taken. The District will be working with public health to give guidance if quarantine or isolation is needed for your child, cohort, school, or at the District level. All school or district closures will be coordinated with our District Nurse and the Moffat County Health Department, then communicated via several formats.

I would also encourage you to check our website for current COVID19 updates regularly.

It has been a long 167 days, and we eagerly look forward to seeing your student next week!

Scott Pankow is the interim Superintendent of Moffat County School District.