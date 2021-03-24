Steele: Introducing the Best of Highways 13 & 40

Craig Press General Manager Sheli Steele.



While some events remain uncertain across our community, the Craig Press is eager to get back to the good ol’ days. One step toward emerging from this pandemic and finding some “normalcy” is the return of our “Best of” competition, with a unique twist.

The Craig Press took a hiatus from Best of Moffat County in 2020 as the uncertainty of each day was forefront in our thinking and rallying around one another with support was a priority.

A year later, things have undoubtedly changed even as we get closer and closer to “normal.” In that spirit, the Craig Press has changed the name of Best of Moffat County to the Best of Highways 13 & 40.

I am sure many of you are scratching your head thinking, “what does this mean?”

Simply put, we will include neighboring towns along Highways 13 & 40. We realize there is a symbiotic relationship between the communities of Craig, Hayden, Meeker and Baggs, Wyoming. The residents of each of these connected communities eat, shop, bank, dine and more across county lines every day. We interact with each other frequently and want to offer each town the opportunity to be touted as the best Northwest Colorado has to offer.

In our hearts, we recognize and value that each business in our communities is valuable to the success and viability of a sustainable economy. But we want to recognize those businesses that are doing it the best, and Best of Highways 13 & 40 is just the right place.

Beginning April 12, we will accept nominations for close to 100 businesses, people, organizations and more. Nominations will close April 25. Once the nominations close our team will create the contest from the nominations in each category.

We will open voting to the public beginning May 2, with May 15 as the final day to cast your vote. Due to popular demand, we will only allow individuals to vote one time per email address during the contest.

Finally, we will announce the winners of the Best of Highways 13 & 40 in a special section on June 25. Depending on COVID-19 restrictions, we are hopeful we can host an event in June to showcase the best of the best.

Be on the lookout for more info on how to submit nominations. In the meantime, take some time to visit the local businesses in your neck of the woods, show some support for the perseverance each has demonstrated in the past year.

We have built a foundation over the past year of supporting our neighbors and small business ventures so let’s keep that same momentum and enthusiasm by helping us highlight your favorite businesses, restaurants, bartenders and more.

Sheli Steele is general manager and advertising director for the Craig Press. She can be reached at ssteele@craigdailypress.com.