Sen. Michael Bennet: We were living our Founders’ worst fears during Capitol siege

Sen. Michael Bennet



Wednesday was a terrible day for our country, our democracy, and our example to the world. A violent mob incited by President Trump breached and ransacked the United States Capitol.

A day meant to affirm American democracy will now go down as one of the darkest in our history. As Capitol Police escorted me and my colleagues from the Senate floor, I couldn’t help but think we were living out our Founders’ worst fears.

Unlike us, the Founders knew our history and appreciated its lessons. When they wrote our Constitution, they understood what happened to the Roman Republic when armed gangs, doing the work of politicians, prevented citizens from casting their ballots.

These armed gangs ran through the streets of Rome, keeping elections from ever starting or ever being called. In the end, the spiral of dysfunction led the Roman Republic to fall and a dictator to rise in its place.

If we are to avoid this fate, every elected official must reject Wednesday’s lawlessness and denounce the lies and conspiracies that brought it to the Capitol.

We must also demand better than the stunts we saw from my colleagues Wednesday night on the Senate floor. There, Sen. Ted Cruz and others twisted the words of a 19th century statute that was meant to give states the power to settle their electoral disputes and limit the role of Congress except in very rare circumstances.

