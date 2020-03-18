Scranton: What is going on out there?

Lance Scranton

Lance_Scranton

Nothing that I’ve ever seen has brought our country to such an immediate halt. Nothing that I can see in the near future is going to return things to any kind of normalcy.

Nobody quite expected the speed with which so many parts of our country decided to shut things down. Businesses, schools, governments, and people are seriously wondering what the next few weeks are going to look like as COVID-19 makes its way through our country and the rest of the world.

We all have devices with access to the latest updates and information about the rapidly evolving measures being taken to try and “flatten” the effects of this particular flu strain.There are hours upon hours of youtube videos and comments from just about every conceivable position that experts on the subject are espousing. This particular pandemic is so unusual because much of the country has decided to self-isolate and pretty much shut everything down.

In the past, you would hear about something and then just get on with life as best you could, but this time it’s different. Getting on with life without going to work or going out, or going to school, or going to a game, or watching a game just seems really weird because there aren’t the distractions that normally take us away from our current reality. Reality is staring us square in the face and we have no alternative but to stare back because there isn’t any other choice.

At the risk of sounding too preachy, this is a great time to really take stock and figure out some things. We all got different things going on, but as you’re forced to slow down it can really help you make some decisions without the constant concern about time. If there is one thing that is plentiful for the next few weeks, it will be time. Time to get to know what life was like before life was seemingly traveling at warp speed. Most of us are addicted to time as a management concern and suddenly having so much free time is likely to take some getting used to as a culture.

Before everything came to a screeching halt you were likely in the middle of a variety of decisions that needed to be made immediately and now you might have the luxury of really taking some time to consider what your decisions will mean. Without March Madness, Spring sports, hustling to and from games, activities, and get-togethers, it’s going to be a week or more of being forced to confront the farthest recesses of our consciousness that seldom has time to make itself known.

Considering what might take place, we may all be asking just what is going on out there and start making some different decisions.

It’s a crazy world out there; we’re guaranteed nothing, and something can come along in a matter of a few weeks and impact our lives in ways we never thought possible. How would we respond? Well, right now we have some time to really ponder the answer.