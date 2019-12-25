Lance Scranton: It’s here!

Lance Scranton

Courtesy photo

Hopefully you are perusing this column and it’s Christmas Day. I really do wish the best to you and all of your family and loved ones. 2019 has been a year that all of us will remember for various reasons but let’s leave that for another day. Christmas comes but once a year and it is an opportunity for each one of us to offer up something in the form of a present.

My offering this Christmas is to let each person who reads this column my thanks and appreciation for stopping me in and around the community to tell me that you “mostly” agree with my mental meanderings each week. To the Craig Press for making me feel as though the thoughts and ideas that I am privileged to share with the community each week are in line with the purpose and intent of a local paper.

Too often communities get hamstrung by feelings of inferiority and an unhealthy complex that assumes we just aren’t as good, don’t offer as many services, can’t give our children the opportunities they deserve, or provide cultural opportunities to help shape a solid adult. But, I disagree and posit the very real possibility that one of the greatest gifts that we give our children is the realization that where they grow up is just the beginning of their life in this world. The reality that Craig doesn’t have everything forces young people to make decisions about their future that include where they will live and what it is that they believe is really important in their lives.

Having taught at our local high school this past twenty-one years, I think I am qualified to make the observation that overall, we do a great service to our children . Many young people leave Craig after they graduate from high school and go on to do incredible things. I often wish that schools were rated on the important things like where our young people are five or six years out of high school. Other students return to Craig and are helping shape and make our community a better place to live.

I’ve talked to many young people who are back in town to visit family this holiday season and each and every one of them is doing their thing and doing quite well. To those who have gone to different parts of the country and world to follow your dreams – way to go! To those whose dreams of success include Craig and making our community a great place to live – you are so appreciated!

So, to all, and wherever you are this Christmas season, I hope your gift to others will be to make your part of the world a better place to live. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!