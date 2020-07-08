Scranton Column: This is our community

Lance Scranton



Most of you have noticed the spiffy signage going up around Craig, which helps guide and direct visitors to various venues and locations around town. Kudos to those responsible for the idea and the implementation of helping make our community an easier place to access.

We sort of get used to living way out here in the northwestern part of the state, but let’s not ever forget the advantages of a small-town life that have been brought sharply into focus during the last few months.

Sure, we don’t have big giant shopping malls and different kinds of restaurants on every corner, but I can visit just about every business in town without wondering who I might be offending if I’m not distancing in the prescribed manner or wearing the official preventative COVID covers over my face. It isn’t that people can’t, it’s simply that we have a more enlightened view about how to treat each other and our local officials tend to allow us to try and figure things out on our own.

I can get everything that I “need” in Craig, and more, if I look around and seek out the businesses and people who provide just about every service required to live a pretty peaceful coexistence with each other. Sometimes we all need to get on Amazon and order something and it is usually on our doorstep within a few days.

The world has changed, but small towns still garner the smiles and jealousy of those who often look down their noses at us. But deep down inside, they wish that their lives were a little less complicated.

We’ve all had to make adjustments to the issues and concerns of a scary virus, but most people I meet around town have more than a healthy attitude toward beating this thing and getting us back to normal. Many of my city-dweller friends are so eaten up by what they can’t do or where they can’t go that their concern about resuming normalcy is far outweighed by keeping up with how they are going to get through each day as they stand in lines and get yelled at in stores.

No city or town is perfect, but I wouldn’t trade ours in for any other and I’m glad this is home for those of us who want to live a simpler, more unencumbered way of life. But, looking at real estate sales the last few weeks and one might be inclined to think that other people are discovering some of the advantages of rural living. If you can work from home; why not live where you want and take advantage of a small town like Craig? You’ll definitely be able to find places locally and I for one am happy we are becoming more inviting!