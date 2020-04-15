Scranton column: Good news

Lance Scranton

Sure, it’s a tough one out there and while we keep hoping things will improve to a point where we can get back to some sort of normal, it may take awhile.

But there is a bunch of good news going on out there and while it might be hard to find some – it’s there! It appears that most of the models that had us scared just a few days ago were in error. From potentially millions, to just thousands as hospitals prepared for the worst but are now relieved that the rate of hospitalizations never reached some of the model projections. It’s good news in a world beset with pandemic fears.

Facebook has increased its views by millions since social isolation began with churches going to online services, local restaurants and businesses are using social media to get their messages out, and people are finding unique ways to spread messages of hope and humor. Some of the news on our local community chat page is way more interesting and funny than what we usually get from our national media.

Some of the best and most informative posts come from our local newspaper and health officials who have kept us updated on COVID-19 cases in Moffat County each week. People look forward to the posts and we are relieved everytime the update includes news that we haven’t had new cases.

Most people are taking advantage of some really creative ways to help support local restaurants who are struggling because we can’t go out to eat these days. One business sells cookie decorating kits, another pizza kits, and there are even live art lessons and podcasts for people to stay entertained and engaged.

One of my colleagues commented that he had never seen so many people out walking and enjoying the clean, fresh air around Craig. It is good news that people are getting out and getting some fresh air and exercise. We all know that exercise helps improve our physical and mental health. Let’s hope that when this “lockdown” is over that people will continue working out and paying attention to their overall health.

The best news by far has been the absolutely amazing way that so many people have worked together to make this really difficult time a success. Generally people have heeded the advice of the health professionals and there are so many innovative and interesting breakthroughs for treating this virus that it almost makes your head spin!

American ingenuity wins once again and it’s the kind of news that I can read and watch constantly.

If you have good news or ideas, I hope you’ll find a way to share it with your friends or on social media. We all need as much good news as possible right now.