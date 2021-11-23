Scranton: Boundaries





Boundaries: We all need them. Some, especially those who are younger, see them as roadblocks — and in a culture that worships at the feet of radical individualism, boundaries are an anathema. But they are a major source of comfort and security in a world that appears to constantly be losing its grip on what makes us who we are as a people and a nation. Boundaries help us stay within the confines of well-established laws and traditions, but those lines are getting blurry as the forces of cultural redefinition have their way in our places of learning.

We have seen all over the country how traditional and trusted legal boundaries are being challenged by those who believe that the color of our skin is the most important and consequential aspect of our human nature. Laws are meant to protect people regardless of their skin color, economic status or political standing. But some people see such laws as a stained product of our past. Certain parts of the country have done their best to stamp out the unfairness of certain laws, and we read about the effects in the daily news feed.

The imperfectness of our legal system should not mean that the whole thing should be disregarded. Just as we understand that human beings are far from perfect, we know that the systems we impose on each other are sometimes not in the best interest of all concerned. We are taking down statues and erasing history at such a fast and furious clip that it will be difficult to discern where we ever went wrong so we make the necessary course corrections. Cancel culture doesn’t allow for mistakes in judgment no matter how long ago it happened, any misspoken word that was tweeted, or that somebody heard or recorded.

It’s a different world today, and we still have to find a way to wade through the difficulty of being imperfect people in a world that is much less forgiving. We’ve become a culture of individuals who see the world through the lens of our own choosing, and should something offend our sensibilities, we feel compelled to share it with the entire world through the social media app of our choice. It’s not an easy situation, and it will take some time to work through this minefield of personal destruction that is rampant in just about every part of our culture until we realize how it isn’t helping much except to destroy.

So, what is it that we should be thankful for as Thanksgiving arrives this year. Well, I’m not sure exactly, but I do know that there are a number of people who know perfectly well that I am far from perfect and still choose to respect me as someone who does their very best to make a difference. I think that’s all we can really do: hold on tightly to those who really know and care about you and celebrate the fact that we really are a blessed nation of imperfect people.

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!