Readers voice support for Raschke

As employees of the Recording and Motor Vehicle Departments, Debbie Winder, Stacy Morgan and Debbie Medina are asking for your support for Tammy Raschke as our next clerk and recorder.

Tammy shines with professionalism, knowledge, honesty and solid work ethics. She is very self-motivated, loyal and dedicated and has excellent customer service and communication skills. Tammy has 27 years of experience and is highly qualified for this position. Prior to her tenure in the Clerk and Recorders Office, Tammy had worked in the clerk's office as motor vehicle supervisor, with eight of those years serving as chief deputy. She has worked under four different clerks, giving her the experience needed for this position.

Tammy is state election certified and has filled in and cross-trained for every department: recording, elections and clerk to the Board of County Commissioners, but specializing in the Motor Vehicle Department. Tammy also has experience in balancing, marriage licenses and liquor licenses and has served on the retirement board. She interacts with many different offices on a daily basis, including, but not limited to, the Department of Revenue, dealerships, banks and lending institutions, law enforcement, the Treasurers Office, Assessors Office, Veterans Administration, Planning Department, title company, the new laws, legislation and statutes that affect the office. Moving forward with all the new technologies is coming, and it will help make the workplace more user friendly, and work will be allocated to streamline duties and your tax dollars will be used efficiently.

Please join us with our vote for Tammy Raschke for clerk and recorder.

Debbie Winder, Stacy Morgan and Debbie Medina

Craig