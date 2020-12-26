Prather’s Pick: A Peter Rabbit book for Christmas

This week’s Christmas book for children was inspired by the original Peter Rabbit stories, written by Beatrix Potter. Frederick Warne, Frederick Warne & Company is the current owner of all rights and the copyright of the works by Beatrix Potter. “The Christmas Tale of Peter Rabbit” was written by Oscar-winning screenwriter and actress, Emma Thompson. The book is published by the Penguin Group, 2013. Illustrations for the book were done by Eleanor Taylor.

The story begins in a rabbit burrow during the Christmas season. Mother Rabbit is stirring up some mincemeat as her little girl bunnies check out stockings and Christmas treats that have been set out on a cabinet. Son Peter is running around the kitchen, feeling very “uppity.” After he upsets a third bowl of mincemeat, Mother Rabbit decides to send Peter to his aunt’s house to fetch a cup of suet.

On the way to his aunt’s house, Peter runs into cousin, Benjamin Bunny, who is also on an errand, probably because he’s been a little “uppity,” too. He’s to fetch a handful of raisins from Mrs. Rabbit’s house. The cousins decide to “stay out of the way a little” and start a game of rabbit cricket. Just then William comes by. He’s a turkey with a great big fan tail. He’s also a rather “puffed-up” fellow, full of himself.

William brags that he doesn’t have to run errands; in fact, he is to be the honored guest at

Mr. and Mrs. McGregor’s home on Christmas Day. Right away Peter and Benjamin realize that William doesn’t have any idea that he is to be the dinner.

The rabbits tell William that he is to be roasted, and the turkey is shocked. His wattle even turns white.

Peter and Benjamin go back to their burrow and talk things over. They don’t want to see William roasted so they decide to hide him, but that’s a problem because the all-important turkey refuses to fold in his tail feathers so he’s too big for most hiding places. They try hanging him up and even stuffing him into the coal-shuttle. Then it snows, and William’s tracks can be seen everywhere—bad news for William, good news for Mr. McGregor. But then Benjamin comes up with a brilliant idea.

This is a great book, reminiscent of Beatrix Potter’s writings. The hardcover book, complete with a CD recording of the story( read by Emma Thompson) sells for about $20.00.