Prather’s Pick: A funny book about a seed

Prather's Picks



This week’s picture book for children is about a bad seed—a baaaaaaaaaaad seed. “The Bad Seed” was written by Jory John and illustrated by Pete Oswald. It is a new book at the Craig branch of Moffat County Libraries.

The main character of the book is a sunflower seed that has some bad habits and a bad attitude, too. He walks around with a grumpy look on his face, and other seeds (very creatively-illustrated) whisper about him. The bad seed hears them talking, and he admits that he’s bad.

Just how bad is the little sunflower seed? He tells the reader that he never puts things back where they belong, like putting a cart back in the cart return at the grocery store. He’s late for everything, a habit that his acorn seed boss does not tolerate. He tells long jokes at comedy night and puts everyone to sleep.

The bad seed has a habit of cutting in line, too, in important places such as the bathroom, leaving others standing in line pretty angry. He lies about pointless stuff, too, when he blames the cat for breaking a window when hitting a baseball with his bat. He doesn’t wash his hands, glares at everyone, and plays his drums in the library! Sunflower seed is a baaaaaaaaaaad seed, indeed.

So just how did this seed get to be so bad? He wasn’t always that way. He lived with is big family in the center of a big sunflower that grew in a field. Everyone got along and had fun, but then one day the sunflower lost all its petals and began to droop. The seeds all fell out on the ground. What happened after that is a blur for the sunflower seed, but he remembers being in a dark place (in a sunflower seed bag).

Then one day, during a ball game, a giant human watching the game reached into the bag and put some of the seeds in his mouth. Luckily, the sunflower seed was spit out and landed on the bleacher, right on top of a wad of gum. After that the seed felt different somehow.

Now the sunflower seed wants to be good. Can he do it?

This is a funny book that might be used to talk about habits but hopefully not bad children.

This week’s book is published by Harper (2017) and can be found with new books in the children’s room at the Craig Library. It can also be purchased for $17.99.