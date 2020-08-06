Prather’s Pick: A click, clack book

Prather's Pick



Children love it when adults read to them, and they’re especially fond of funny books with a lively storyline and repetitive (especially rhyming) words. For example, there are the “Click, Clack” books by Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewin. “Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type” was the first book in the series that became a “New York Times” bestseller.

The setting for all of the books in the series is Farmer Brown’s farm that cows, chickens, pigs, sheep, mice, and a duck call home. The duck, named “Duck,” is a prominent character in the books, with a talent for getting himself into mischief.

This week’s book, “Click, Clack, peep!” has a copyright date of 2015. The story begins on the beginning credit pages. Some cows and Duck are standing beside a fence. They’re waiting for something, and on the next page, it’s there. A delivery truck drives up and the driver hands Duck a small crate, tied up with a pink ribbon and a bow on top.

Inside the barn, an egg is placed in a straw nest, and the farm animals gather all around. Farmer Brown notices that the farm is unusually quiet, not usual for this bunch of animals. There isn’t a “Baa, Moo, Oink, or Quack” to be heard. When Farmer Brown goes to check on things he finds all of the animals watching the egg.

Then suddenly there’s a cracking sound. The animals move closer to the egg. The crack gets bigger and bigger. A wing pokes out of the shell and then a foot.

“Moo! Oink! Baa!”

Then a baby duck emerges from the shell. She’s a fluffy yellow with an orange beak and feet, and she’s happy, too. Right away she starts to laugh. “Peep! Peep! Peep!”

The animals have been up a long time. They yawn. They aren’t in a playful mood, but the baby duck is. All the animals want is sleep, and the baby isn’t cooperating. So the animals try to get her to go to sleep.

The chickens sing a lullaby. One of the chickens rocks the baby duck. The cows lower the shades, and the sheep knit a blanket and wrap the baby in it, but the little duck will not go to sleep. In fact, she wanders around while covered with the blanket. “Peep, Peep!”

All of the animals go outside to find a place to sleep. Farmer Brown settles down in the hammock, and Duck puts earphones over the farmer’s ears so sounds won’t disturb him. Pretty soon everyone is asleep—except Duck and the baby.

Duck has an idea, and the next morning Farmer Brown is in for a big surprise.

This funny book is published by Atheneum Books for Young Readers. The hardcover book costs $17.95.