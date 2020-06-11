Prather’s Pick: A book by a local author

This week’s self-help book was written and self-published by David Myers of Craig. “Rise from Rock Bottom to Fulfillment” offers guidance to those persons who are at the “lowest of lows in life.” David writes that rock bottom is different for everyone. He explains that life might have blindsided you or your dreams and aspirations may have been squashed by life events. Maybe you aren’t where you thought you would be at this stage in your life or it could be something else.

Whatever the case, David believes that when people are at rock bottom, feelings, and emotions such as hope, energy, gratitude, enthusiasm, understanding, trust, confidence, control, and love seem to elude them. Rock bottom can be due to health issues, divorce, financial despair, family conflicts, job interruptions, death of a loved one, suffering and accident, or others. David shares his personal rock bottom experiences with readers.

In the book David shares fourteen steps or key points in taking that journey back to a fulfilling life. The steps include the foundation, cornerstones/steppingstones, holism, tools, safe places, taking responsibility, and eight others – all “simple but not easy” steps. A chapter is devoted to each step, beginning with the foundation.

Remember the brick house in the fairytale “The Three Little Pigs”? The bricks withheld the wolf’s efforts to break the house down. Myers compares the house to the solid foundation that a person needs to construct in order to withstand the storms of life. And just how does a person do that? David offers some possible ways, like being true to oneself and there’s more—a lot more.

There are cornerstones that anchor the foundation, differing for each person, and a visual aid in the book helps acquaint the reader with possible steppingstones or building blocks that connect the cornerstones. Possible steppingstones include love, empathy, health, and lots of others.

Each chapter in the book continues in this manner, ending with “insurance.” At the end of each chapter the reader will find some simple activities for thought. For example, at the end of Chapter 1, the reader makes a list of three qualities that he/she has and sets two goals to accomplish over the next month. I really like the activity pages.

Included in the book are some illustrations and quotes about life. The book gives the reader a lot to think about, even if not experiencing rock bottom.

To obtain “Rise from Rock Bottom to Fulfillment,” call David Myers at 970-629-1177. This little but powerful book costs $10.00 if purchased locally and $12.00 if shipped.