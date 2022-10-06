Pipi’s Pasture: October is in the air
Pipi's Pasture
So now it’s October.
• Here at Pipi’s Pasture the leaves on the poplar trees are turning a gorgeous yellow color, and some of them are already falling to the ground when the wind blows.
• The skunks have gone wherever skunks go around here in the winter; already there’s more cat food left in the pans at night.
• Now it’s dark at my usual summer morning corral routine, and I’m having to wait awhile before going outdoors.
• The mornings are frosty, there’s ice in the garden hoses used to fill water tanks, and just this morning I had to break ice on the water tanks.
• I’m covering the pansies and other flowers in pots on the front porch, especially the prairie flowers, hoping to enjoy them a little longer.
• The pumpkins have been harvested, including the jack-o’-lantern-type and mini pumpkins.
• I picked the last zucchini of the summer, though I did cover a few little ones, with hopes that they might mature.
• Ripening tomatoes line the kitchen windowsill.
• At neighboring ranches and pastures where cattle haven’t been gathered yet, a person might see a bull off by himself, typical of this time of year.
• Cattle are being gathered from summer pastures, and on some ranches calves are being weaned.
• Ranchers are making arrangements for selling calves and lambs.
• Both round and rectangular hay bales of every size are being hauled to ranches with pickup trucks and trailers and semi trucks.
• Ranchers are checking fences at fall pastures.
• Some ranchers are putting up “no hunting” signs.
• People all over the county are doing outside painting and making other repairs, getting ready for winter.
• Whether they’re still on summer pasture or at home on fall pasture, livestock seem to enjoy these last warm, sunny days, soaking up the sun and chewing their cuds.
• Area corrals have been cleaned or are being cleaned.
• Apples and plums have been picked.
• Propane tanks are being filled up in preparation for cold weather.
• The 4-H and FFA members are checking out the perspective market calves for the coming year.
• The houseflies are particularly annoying at this time of year.
• The view of the mountains, with fall colors and a little snow are breathtaking.
• People are raking leaves and cleaning up flowerbeds.
• It’s time to clean out chicken houses and outbuildings.
• The brand inspector is busy.
• Born-on-summer-pasture calves are being branded.
• People are thinking about putting snow tires on their vehicles.
October is here — next step is winter.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.