Over a Cup of Coffee: Using Thanksgiving leftovers

I think the best part (other than getting together with family) of Thanksgiving is enjoying the leftovers. There’s nothing better than a turkey sandwich made with a slice of leftover turkey on a dinner roll spread that has been spread with a little Miracle Whip. This week’s column features two recipes for using leftover turkey (or chicken). The first is the way I use up leftover turkey, dressing, and gravy. The second is a recipe for a chicken casserole with the dressing part made from scratch. The recipe might be modified to use leftover turkey.

Diane’s Turkey Casserole

Leftover turkey (or chicken), dressing, and gravy

Additional canned gravy or broth, if needed

First, cut leftover turkey into desired serving pieces. Next, warm dressing if needed to it can be easily worked. Spread a layer of dressing in the bottom of a 9×13-inch casserole baking dish. Arrange some turkey on top. Cover with some leftover gravy. Put another layer of dressing on top and repeat layers of turkey and gravy. Put some dressing on top, cover with foil, and warm in an oven of about 300 to 350 degrees—just until warm. When making layers, add a little broth if the dressing seems too dry.

Chicken Dressing Casserole

1 cup chicken (or turkey), boiled or baked, and boned*

4 cups chicken broth

1 cup milk

1 small onion, chopped

½ cup chopped celery and some chopped celery leaves

1 loaf stale bread, cubed

1 cube butter

4 beaten eggs

Salt/pepper/sage to taste

*May use leftover chicken or turkey

Brown onion and celery in the cube of butter. Pour the onion and celery over the bread cubes. Then warm the broth. To it add the flour, milk, and eggs to make a gravy. Grease a 9×13-inch casserole dish. Put a layer of bread cubes in the bottom of the dish. Pour some of the gravy over the cubes. Add a layer of chicken. Alternate ingredients. Top with buttered bread crumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-60 minutes.

