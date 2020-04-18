Over a Cup of Coffee: Using leftover ham

If you served ham for Easter dinner, you may have leftovers. Fried ham with eggs for breakfast and ground ham with chopped boiled eggs and mayonnaise are two ways to use leftovers. This week’s column has three more recipes for using leftover ham. Enjoy!

Potato-Ham Casserole

1 package (2 pounds) frozen cubed hash brown potatoes

½ cup melted butter or margarine

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

½ cup chopped onion (or dried onion)

1 can cream of chicken soup

2 cups sour cream

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 ½ cups diced ham

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix ingredients together in a large mixing bowl. Spray a 9×13-inch casserole dish with cooking spray. Spread the mixture in the dish. Top with ½ cup cheddar cheese. Mix 2 cups crushed corn flakes and ¼ cup melted butter. Spread over the mixture in the pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

Leftover Ham Pie

2 cups cooked ham, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 ½ cups shredded Mozzarella cheese

1 tablespoon sliced onion or green pepper

8 ½-ounce package corn muffin mix

Sprinkle ham, half of the cheese and onion or pepper in the bottom of a greased 8-inch pie plate. Prepare muffin mix according to package directions. Pour over the ingredients in the pie plate. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes.

Ham and Noodles

6 cups uncooked noodles

¼ cup butter

1 cup whipping cream

1 ½ cups cooked ham, chopped

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup sliced green onions

¼ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Cook noodles according to the directions on the package. In a skillet, melt butter. Stir in cream and bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add ham, cheese, onions, salt, and pepper. Drain noodles and add ham mixture. Heat through.

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please write to me at Box 415 or call me at 824-8809.