Over a Cup of Coffee: Using garden pumpkins
This past weekend my son Jody and I were talking about our gardens. He and our daughter-in-law Cindy enjoy canning tomatoes, pickles, and jams—all of which are delicious. The conversation turned to pumpkins, probably because that’s about all I have in my garden this year. Jody and I agree that it’s fun to watch them grow, but then we talked about cooking with pumpkin.
I told Jody that I would go through my files and copy off some pumpkin recipes for them. So, please forgive me—I know that it isn’t pumpkin season yet. However, as long as I hunted up the recipes, I’m featuring two of them in this week’s column. Save them for later or use canned pumpkin to make the goodies.
Pumpkin Bread
- 3 cups sugar
- 1 cup salad oil
- 4 eggs
- 1 ½ teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- 3 1/3 cups flour
- 2 teaspoons soda
- 1 cup chopped nuts
- 2/3 cup water
- 2 cups pumpkin
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease three loaf pans. Mix the ingredients together and divide the batter into the pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 to 1 ½ hours.
Pumpkin Spice Cake
Support Local Journalism
- ½ cup butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 cup hot pumpkin
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon soda
- ½ teaspoon allspice or 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- ½ teaspoon ground cloves
- 1 cup nuts
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a loaf pan. Cream butter and sugar. Add the egg. Stir in the pumpkin. Add dried ingredients. Put in the loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour to 1 hour, 10 minutes.
I know that there are recipes for pumpkin soup, but I have never tried it. Does anybody have such a recipe? If so, or if you would like to share other recipes with readers, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User