Over a Cup of Coffee: Using garden pumpkins

This past weekend my son Jody and I were talking about our gardens. He and our daughter-in-law Cindy enjoy canning tomatoes, pickles, and jams—all of which are delicious. The conversation turned to pumpkins, probably because that’s about all I have in my garden this year. Jody and I agree that it’s fun to watch them grow, but then we talked about cooking with pumpkin.

I told Jody that I would go through my files and copy off some pumpkin recipes for them. So, please forgive me—I know that it isn’t pumpkin season yet. However, as long as I hunted up the recipes, I’m featuring two of them in this week’s column. Save them for later or use canned pumpkin to make the goodies.

Pumpkin Bread

3 cups sugar

1 cup salad oil

4 eggs

1 ½ teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

3 1/3 cups flour

2 teaspoons soda

1 cup chopped nuts

2/3 cup water

2 cups pumpkin

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease three loaf pans. Mix the ingredients together and divide the batter into the pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 to 1 ½ hours.

Pumpkin Spice Cake

Support Local Journalism Donate



½ cup butter

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 cup hot pumpkin

2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon soda

½ teaspoon allspice or 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

½ teaspoon ground cloves

1 cup nuts

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a loaf pan. Cream butter and sugar. Add the egg. Stir in the pumpkin. Add dried ingredients. Put in the loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour to 1 hour, 10 minutes.

I know that there are recipes for pumpkin soup, but I have never tried it. Does anybody have such a recipe? If so, or if you would like to share other recipes with readers, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.