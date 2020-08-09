Over a Cup of Coffee: Using Garden Pumpkin and Zucchini

As promised, this week’s column features a “Pumpkin Chip Drops” recipe that I found among a bunch of papers this last week. Although there is nothing written on the clipping, I think the recipe was sent to me by the late Geraldine Coleman of Craig.

It’s a good way to use cooked pumpkin. Also in the column is a recipe for zucchini cookies, a good way to use all of the zucchini squashes from our gardens.

Pumpkin Chip Drops

1 cup butter or margarine, softened

1 cup sugar

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup quick-cooking oats

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup cooked or canned pumpkin

1 cup chocolate chips

In a mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugars. Beat in the egg and vanilla. Combine flour, oats, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt; add to the creamed mixture, alternately with the pumpkin. Stir in the chocolate chips. Drop by teaspoonfuls 2 inches apart onto a greased baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 9-12 minutes until golden brown. Makes 4 dozen.

Zucchini Raisin Cookies

1 cup grated, unpeeled zucchini

1 cup granulated sugar

½ cup margarine, softened

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon cloves

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup raisins

½ cup chopped nuts

1 teaspoon salt

Beat zucchini, sugar, and soft margarine together in a large bowl. Stir in egg and vanilla. Sift flour, soda, salt, and spices together. Add to creamed mixture and mix. Add raisins and nuts; mix well and drop by spoonfuls onto a greased baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes at 350 degrees. Makes 4 dozen 2-inch cookies.

