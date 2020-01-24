Over a Cup of Coffee: Tater tot casseroles

One of our family-favorite recipes is for a Tater Tot (potato nugget) casserole. Kids and adults alike enjoy it. Recently I came upon a variation of the recipe, one that I’m eager to try when some of the family is around to try it out. The first recipe in the column is for the casserole that I usually make. Keep in mind that you might add frozen or canned vegetables, such as peas, to the ingredients.

Busy Day Easy Casserole

2 pounds ground beef

½ cup chopped onion

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons chopped green bell pepper

2 cans cream of mushroom soup

½ cup grated Cheddar cheese

1 large package potato nuggets (you won’t need the entire package)

Salt and pepper the ground beef, add onion and green pepper. Press mixture into the bottom of a 9×13-inch casserole dish. Cover with mushroom soup. Spread cheese over top. Arrange potato nuggets on top of the cheese. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 1 hour. Serves 8.

Quick and Easy Tater Tot Casserole

1 pound ground beef

1 can mushroom soup

1 small package Tater Tots

¼ onion, chopped

½ to 1 soup can of milk

1 can of mushrooms, drained (optional)

*Note: This recipe makes a small casserole dish. To make a 9×13-inch casserole, double the recipe.

Brown hamburger with the onion. Drain fat. Stir in soup, milk, Tater Tots, and mushrooms. Stir until mixed. Pour into the casserole dish. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes, longer if the recipe is doubled.

Still another variation is to put a can of cream of mushroom soup over slightly-browned hamburger, followed by a layer of Velveeta cheese and then Tater Tots on top of that.

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.