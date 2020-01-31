Over A Cup of Coffee: Strawberries for Valentine’s Day

I associate Valentine’s Day with strawberries. After all, strawberries are red, they can be dipped in chocolate, and they just look like they belong with the holiday. I love strawberries, and Valentine’s Day is one of my favorite times of the year.

This week’s featured recipe is a quick way to make strawberry shortcake without putting in the time to mix up a cake or shortcake biscuits from scratch. Use ready-to-bake” Grands!” biscuits that you buy in a can. (This is a Pillsbury recipe.)

Strawberry Biscuit Shortcakes

1 can (10.2 oz.) Pillsbury “Grands!” Biscuits

2 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

¼ cup sugar

1 ½ pints (3 cups) fresh strawberries, sliced

1/3 cup sugar

Whipping cream

¼ teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons sugar

*Use whipped topping instead of whipped cream if desired

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Separate biscuit dough into 5 biscuits and dip the tops and sides of each biscuit in melted butter and then in the ¼ cup of sugar. Place biscuits on an ungreased cookie sheet and bake 13 to 17 minutes. Meanwhile, mix the strawberries in 1/3 cup sugar. Set aside. When biscuits are ready, let them cool 5 minutes. Next whip cream. Pour in a bowl. Add 2 tablespoons sugar and beat at high speed with a mixer (or use a hand-held beater) until the cream forms soft peaks. Add vanilla.

Split each biscuit in half. Place on a dessert plate. Spoon strawberries onto the bottom part of the biscuit. Add cream. Put the top on the biscuit. Put a dab of cream and a strawberry slice on top.

When our children were small I sometimes made fruit parfaits. To make a special parfait for Valentine’s Day, choose a glass dessert dish that’s shaped like a goblet. Layer whipped topping or yogurt and sliced, sugared strawberries in the dish. If you are going to serve immediately, add some sliced bananas. Put a strawberry slice on top. If you have a recipe that you would like to share with readers, please call me at 824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.